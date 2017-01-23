Play Store and Android apps access on Chromebooks were announced in May of 2016 and in the time since, they have rolled as developer then stable builds to the Asus Chromebook Flip and Acer Chromebook R11 as well as the Google Chromebook Pixel 2. We know that the functionality will be coming to more of the existing Chromebooks down the line, but we didn't know how it would translate to future Chromebooks. Now Google has made that clear.

In an update to the corresponding Chrome OS support page, Google states that, "All Chromebooks launching in 2017 and after [...] will work with Android apps in the coming future." I don't think any of us are surprised by that, seeing as how the move makes all kinds of sense for everyone, but it's good to see it in writing.

Two Chromebooks were unveiled at CES in 2017, the Samsung Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro and the Asus Chromebook Flip C302CA, and they both were announced with Google Play and Android apps in tow, so we're already off to a good start.