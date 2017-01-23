Carrier billing, a process whereby paying for things on Google Play out of the monthly bill from your phone carrier, is a process that is getting infinitely more popular as time goes on. Indian prepaid mobile recharge company Paytm is now offering a slightly different spin on the concept, by allowing a user to buy, or 'recharge' Google Play credit through their Paytm account.

The way this works is pretty simple. Open up the Paytm app, tap on Google Play, and enter the amount of credit you'd like to add to your account. Press buy, and you'll get a Google Play voucher code in a text. Go into the Play Store and tap 'Redeem' from the navigation drawer. Copy and paste the code across and confirm you want to add the money to the account, and you're set.

It's not revolutionary, but if it makes it easier to buy apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, or books on Google Play in India, that's a very good thing. Paytm is not yet listed on the giftcard retailers list on the Google Play support site, however. The Paytm app is available on the Play Store (rather ironically), so if you're in India and like the sound of this, go get it now.