It's not the first time it's been on sale, and it surely won't be the last, but the Moto 360 Sport is on sale at Amazon today for $99. The watch has its faults, but for just under a hundred bucks, it's one of the best values out there for someone looking for a new AW device.

One important stipulation you need to be aware of is that only the white banded watch is currently on sale. The orange variety will run you $30 more and the black one is not even worth mentioning as it's almost twice as much.

As I type this I'm wearing a beat up Sony SW3 with a torn band, which I have loved for its transflective display which has great outdoor visibility. This might be the best successor to that watch, and while white isn't my favorite color for a watch band, I might just pick one up anyways. I never would have paid $300 for it, but at $99 it's actually a pretty compelling offer.

Want it? Follow the link below to pick one up for yourself. Hate it? Feel free to complain in the comments below.