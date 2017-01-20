The Xperia Z5 series (Z5, Z5 Compact, and Z5 Premium) was on the list of devices that Sony promised to bring Android 7.0 Nougat to. After releasing the update to the more recent X Performance and XZ, then the X and X Compact, Sony is now ready to bring Nougat 7.0 to the Z5.
The OTA has started rolling out to some Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Premium users and will probably expand to the Z5 Compact soon. It's a large download at more than 1.2GB, and it should up your phone's software to version 32.3.A.0.372.
Sony's Android 7.0 Nougat promises a lot of improvements including longer battery life, a new Xperia launcher with integrated Google Now pane, a self-timer button for the front camera, multi-window support, and all of Nougat's new features. If your phone hasn't received the OTA notice yet, check manually and be patient. These things take a while to reach everyone.
According to Xperia Blog, the Android 7.0 Nougat update OTA has also started rolling out to the Xperia Z3+ and Z3+ Dual. It has the same firmware number 32.3.A.0.372 and weighs a little more at 1347MB.
Sony is ON! The company just announced on Twitter that the Nougat update is rolling to the Xperia Z4 Tablet (and the Z5 and Z3+ series). This is some really awesome work from Sony, where other companies are still struggling to even roll the update to their most recent flagship.
- Source:
- Xperia Blog
Comments