Apple has filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm in California today, claiming damages around $1 billion. The damages stem from what Apple claims are rebate payments Qualcomm refused to pay. Specifically, Apple alleges Qualcomm withheld the payments after the iPhone-maker began to cooperate with Korea authorities who later fined Qualcomm $850 million in an antitrust investigation.

Earlier this week, the FTC filed suit against Qualcomm for anti-competitive practices. Apple seems to have taken the federal government's action as a "green light" to litigate, specifically citing what it believes are unfairly high royalties charged by Qualcomm for its cellular technology patents.

Apple, of course, is one of Qualcomm's biggest customers, and has been using Qualcomm's baseband modems (cellular radios) in the iPhone since its inception. Until recently, Qualcomm had actually been Apple's sole supplier of mobile radios, but the most newest iPhones also have Intel baseband modems in some models.

The money probably isn't what Apple is after here first and foremost, but rather, to help legitimize the idea that Qualcomm isn't playing fair with its business partners. The timing is hard to ignore, and Apple likely hopes it can use its leverage along with the FTC to strong-arm what it views as Qualcomm's chip racket into submission. If Apple and the FTC are successful, Qualcomm could be forced to substantially change its licensing terms and royalty fees, potentially opening up the chipset and baseband modem market to a wider variety of vendors, especially in the United States, where Qualcomm's LTE radios are in essentially every smartphone sold today (apart from those iPhones with Intel modems).

Apple's statement, via CNBC, is below.