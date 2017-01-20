The mobile hotspot on your phone can be super-useful, but it's also a little tedious to get it set up when you need it. There's a new feature rolling out as part of Google Play Services 10.2 that makes it much easier. It's essentially automatic with a feature called Instant Tethering. Not everyone will have it right away, though.

Instant Tethering links up devices that are associated with your Google account to make it easier to stay online when a connection drops. So, if one device loses connection, it can just ask if you want to tether to your other device—no additional setup necessary (uses Bluetooth to negotiate the connection). It even shows you the battery level of your other device. This makes the most sense with a tablet connecting to a phone, but it should theoretically work with any devices as long as one has a cellular connection.

So, this is really cool, but don't get too excited. There appears to be a server-side component. The bits for Instant Tethering appear to be in Play Services 10.2, but I've tested several devices on 10.2 with no success. You can check to see if you've got Instant Tethering on your device by going to your main system settings and opening the Google menu. Instant Tethering should be listed there. There will be restrictions based on plan and carrier, of course. There may also be device limitations we aren't aware of yet.