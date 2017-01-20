It's a sad time when couples decide to split - the end of an era. It's even sadder when an app that was specifically meant for couples announces its shutting down. And yet that's exactly what's happening to Avocado, the messaging app aimed at two humans who have a close relationship.

Avocado launched in 2012, devoting itself to people in relationships. The thinking was that while instant messaging apps, like Messenger, WhatsApp, WeChat, iMessage, and Hangouts, were great for talking to most people, they were not so good at talking to those who you're closest to - i.e. your significant other. The app had shared lists, a calendar, a private photo gallery, as well as things like location sending, a notification when your partner's phone's battery was dying, and doodling on photos. Sounds like a useful app, but unfortunately this was not enough to keep hold of users who were more interested in the fast-moving, big-time apps.

All good things come to an end at some point though. Due to a lack of funding, Avocado announced on its Medium blog that it's shutting down, effective February 28. There is an export option in the web app to get hold of all your and your SO's personal data. In the mean time, there are other options similar to Avocado, such as Couple, which is available on Android and iOS.

