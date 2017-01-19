The unfortunate tale of the Galaxy Note7 has been a long one. Shortly after the release of the Note7, reports of the phone catching fire began to materialize, and before long Samsung started a global recall. Samsung sent affected users a "safe" model with the problem supposedly fixed, and later began selling it on retail channels, only for that to start exploding as well.

Now the Note7 saga is about to come to a close. Samsung has announced it will share its findings during a press conference in Seoul, South Korea on January 23 (10AM KST/8PM EST). The conference will not only cover the results from Samsung and independent organizations, but also new measures the company has put in place in response to the incidents.

In addition, Samsung will livestream the press conference live on the company website. Hopefully Samsung can avoid a Note7-sized disaster from happening again.