Of the few security cameras I have tried (Canary, Piper, Blink), Canary is easily my favorite. It automatically turns to away mode when I'm not around, records short clips when it detects motion, lets me turn the privacy feature on when I'm there, doesn't require any constant fiddling on my part, and integrates with Wink for a lot of automations. I find that the free plan suits me with its 24 hours of recorded motion clips and unlimited bookmarks and downloads, but if I were to travel or get more cameras like that spiffy new Flex, I'd surely need the Membership plan.

With Membership, users get 30-day video history, incident support with an agent ready to help you navigate the aftermath of a theft, reimbursements up to $1000 on their insurance deductible for certain incidents, and an extended 2-year warranty on the hardware. Membership normally costs $9.99/month ($99/year) for one camera, $14.99/month ($149/year) for 2-3 cameras, and $19.98/month ($198/year) for 4 cameras. However, there's now a promo code that cuts those prices in half.

In order to benefit, you should go to canary.is/membership, click on Get More with Membership, login to your account, select the location you want to manage if you have several, and then enter the promo code members50off6 when you're at the location's Overview page.

You will then be taken to the checkout page where you can choose the annual or monthly subscription (both of which auto-renew and can be cancelled anytime) and upgrade your account. I only have one Canary, so I was able to test that the code works with the monthly and yearly subscription for 1 camera, but it should also apply to the multiple cam plans as well.

Promo code on yearly membership (above) and monthly membership (below)

We're not sure how long the code is valid for, so if you're considering upgrading your Canary plan, now's the time to do so. This essentially brings the Membership price to what old the Canary Premium plans were, except you now get 30 days of video history instead of 3 or 7 days, if memory serves me well.