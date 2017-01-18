The Xperia Z5 series (Z5, Z5 Compact, and Z5 Premium) was on the list of devices that Sony promised to bring Android 7.0 Nougat to. After releasing the update to the more recent X Performance and XZ, then the X and X Compact, Sony is now ready to bring Nougat 7.0 to the Z5.

The OTA has started rolling out to some Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Premium users and will probably expand to the Z5 Compact soon. It's a large download at more than 1.2GB, and it should up your phone's software to version 32.3.A.0.372.

Sony's Android 7.0 Nougat promises a lot of improvements including longer battery life, a new Xperia launcher with integrated Google Now pane, a self-timer button for the front camera, multi-window support, and all of Nougat's new features. If your phone hasn't received the OTA notice yet, check manually and be patient. These things take a while to reach everyone.