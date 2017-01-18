File storage and home servers are getting more and more popular these days, with people getting wary about what companies such as Google and Apple are privy too. In light of this, Drobo has launched a new Android app for photo storage, named DroboPix, prompted by "high customer demand" after the iOS release last year.

The app seems to be much like other network storage solutions, such as Synology - photos and videos are automatically uploaded, upon which they are accessible through any Drobo client. The app is part of the myDrobo suite, which includes Drobo Access, allowing users to access their data anywhere through an encrypted connection. The app itself looks alright, although it's not material - a right-side navigation drawer and total lack of an app bar put paid to that - which is a shame, and the icon is basic to say the least. However, it looks nicely designed and easy to upload pictures to or check the state of the Drobo server, so that's the main things covered.

To upload pictures and videos to the Drobo server, two things must occur: the device that is uploading to Drobo must be on your home WiFi network (presumably the same network the server is connected to) and you must be at home. This two-layer verification apparently increases security and safety, seeing as things can not be uploaded at work by mischievous colleagues, or if your phone gets stolen, for example. However, only people with the Drobo B810n or 5N servers - Drobo's Network Attached Storage products - will be able to use the new app and the myDrobo suite.

While its usage might be somewhat limited, the features seem good; if I wasn't heavily invested in Google Photos I would probably be interested. If you have a Drobo NAS, or are interested in storing your photos and videos privately, DroboPix is available to download from the Play Store now.