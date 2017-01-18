LG released its Music Flow speakers back in 2015 as one of the first third-party systems to take advantage of Google's Cast framework. However, LG has been slow to implement new features, and buyers were beginning to fear LG had abandoned the products. Now, it looks like all your complaining has worked! LG is adding multi-room audio and Google Home support to the Music Flow speakers.

It's been radio silence from LG on the topic of improved cast features for these speakers. The Chromecast Audio dongle got multi-room in late 2015, but it wasn't an option for Cast-enabled speakers right away. Google made the multi-room features available to makers of Cast-enabled (I know, it's called Chromecast again) speakers in 2016, but LG didn't seem interested in updating. You can sort of understand why; it probably never had to worry about issuing timely firmware updates to speakers before. However, Sony updated its speakers for multi-room and is in the process of adding Google Home support.

The announcement of an update comes by way of LG's Music Flow support community. LG posted to let everyone know they can stop posting rants and threats because both multi-room functionality and Google Home commands are coming. That means you'll be able to create groupings of speakers around your home using the Home app. The Google Home support should allow you to play music to your Music Flow speakers using voice commands. LG says both these updates will be delivered in an OTA by the end of February.