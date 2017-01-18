To say that Waze is popular would be an understatement. The community-based traffic and navigation app has fans the world over, so when the developers add any new features, plenty are bound to notice. There's a new version out and it has a few additions, so let's take a look.
- Search by category: Find places by category, like nearby parking, restaurants, hotels, shopping, and more without having to type exact names
- Search by voice update: Search for a street by speaking its name in the language of the country you’re in, even if your Waze is in another language
- Auto complete distance: See the distance to any location as you type it in the Search box, with new auto complete distance feature
- Minor bug fixes and improvements
From all appearances, these aren't exactly new features, a few having made an appearance in some form or another in recent beta builds. Regardless, this new version should be live in the Play Store. In the event that it isn't for you yet, head on over to APKMirror to get it for yourself.
