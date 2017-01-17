It was only a few weeks ago that ZTE announced the name of its crowdsourced phone that the community selected: Hawkeye. At that time, we only knew a few specifications, such as screen size, resolution, and a few of the features. Today, the Chinese manufacturer has released a full list of specs for the device. Without further ado, let's take a look.

Specs Display 5.5" FHD 1920 x 1080 CPU Snapdragon 625 @ 2.0GHz RAM 3GB Storage 32GB, expandable via microSD card Cameras dual 13MP/12MP rear with optical zoom and OIS; 8MP front Battery 3,000mAh; Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 Software Android 7.0 Nougat Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band; LTE bands 2/4/5/7/12/13/66; dual SIM Features Fingerprint sensor, eye-tracking, NFC, Hi-Fi audio

So this list gives a much better view of the Hawkeye. Considering that the Kickstarter price is set at $199.00, this is one hell of a phone. Even though it looks great on paper, there is still the software factor to consider. The phone will launch with Nougat, but whatever sort of tomfoolery ZTE will do to it is anyone's guess. Who knows, maybe there will be some positive changes in that regard going forward.

The Hawkeye is expected to ship in September, so we're a ways off.