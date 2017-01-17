It was only a few weeks ago that ZTE announced the name of its crowdsourced phone that the community selected: Hawkeye. At that time, we only knew a few specifications, such as screen size, resolution, and a few of the features. Today, the Chinese manufacturer has released a full list of specs for the device. Without further ado, let's take a look.
Specs
|Display
|5.5" FHD 1920 x 1080
|CPU
|Snapdragon 625 @ 2.0GHz
|RAM
|3GB
|Storage
|32GB, expandable via microSD card
|Cameras
|dual 13MP/12MP rear with optical zoom and OIS; 8MP front
|Battery
|3,000mAh; Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0
|Software
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band; LTE bands 2/4/5/7/12/13/66; dual SIM
|Features
|Fingerprint sensor, eye-tracking, NFC, Hi-Fi audio
So this list gives a much better view of the Hawkeye. Considering that the Kickstarter price is set at $199.00, this is one hell of a phone. Even though it looks great on paper, there is still the software factor to consider. The phone will launch with Nougat, but whatever sort of tomfoolery ZTE will do to it is anyone's guess. Who knows, maybe there will be some positive changes in that regard going forward.
The Hawkeye is expected to ship in September, so we're a ways off.
Press Release
RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZTE USA, the fourth largest smartphone supplier in the U.S. and second largest in the no-contract market,* today announced specifications for Hawkeye, which will include Android N, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 625 processor, a large 3000mAh battery and dual-rear cameras among more. For a limited time, the phone can be funded on Kickstarter for $199.00 at kickstarter.zteusa.com.
Keeping with the crowdsourced theme for Hawkeye, ZTE also announced that consumers can choose among 15 different options for the color and material of the phone by voting at csx.zteusa.com.
“With Hawkeye, we are challenging the way devices are developed by integrating the consumer throughout the entire process and letting them decide what the end product will ultimately be,” said Lixin Cheng, chairman and CEO of ZTE USA. “After letting the consumer choose that as well as the name, we are continuing to crowdsource the phone by letting consumers choose the final color and material.”
Hawkeye Specifications
- Android N: Out of the box, Hawkeye will be run on the latest operating system
- Dual Camera: A feature usually found on high-end phones, Hawkeye will sport a 12 MP + 13 MP dual rear cameras with optical zoom
- Powerful Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, the Hawkeye can handle all your surfing, streaming and swiping needs
- Battery: Fitted with a large 3000mAh battery, Hawkeye will last a full day’s use and offer a Type C charging port and Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 2.0 for fast charging
- Dual SIM and Expandable Memory: Unlike most phones in its price class, Hawkeye will come with dual SIM capabilities or the option for expandable memory up to 256GB
- Large Screen: Featuring a 5.5-inch screen to enhance the phone’s viewing experience, especially when using the self-adhesive hands free case
- Network: The Hawkeye will initially be equipped with these bands, but could expand depending on consumer demand
- GSM bands: 850/1900/900/1800
- UMTS/HSPA: 850/1900/AWS/2100
- LTE bands: B2/B4/B5/B12(MFBI)/B7/B13/B66
- Features: Hawkeye will be integrated with a rear-fingerprint sensor, Hi-Fi sound and NFC capability among others
For a full list of phone specifications and features visit Kickstarter.zteusa.com. To learn more about ZTE and to keep up with the latest Project CSX developments visit csx.zteusa.com or to become a member of Z-Community, visit community.zteusa.com.
