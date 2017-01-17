As many will know, Google Play has certain apps on sale every week for 0.10 in the UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, Russia, and Australia. This week is no different, with both Wild Blood and Unified Remote Full on offer.

Wild Blood is set in the time on King Arthur, Queen Guinevere, and Lancelot. King Arthur, fuelled by jealousy for Lancelot for seducing Guinevere, gets tricked by his sister, Morgana, and opens Hellgate, letting all manner of demons lose. Morgana, meanwhile, has captured Guinevere and is holding her hostage on the ancient island of Avalon. Lancelot must confront Morgana and King Arthur in order to save Guinevere and the kingdom. The game is built on the Unreal engine, so the graphics are top-quality, and gameplay certainly looking engaging.

Unified Remote Full is, unsurprisingly, the full version of Unified Remote. The full version means no ads, more than 90 remotes for many different pieces of both software, including VLC, iTunes, Netflix, Spotify, Plex, Windows Media Center, and a ton more. Also included in the full version is IR actions (if your device has an IR blaster), voice commands, floating remotes, so they can be used over other apps, and other advanced features.

Wild Blood is normally $6.99, while Unified Remote Full is $4.49. Both are down to £0.10 in the UK, €0.10 in Spain, Germany, France, and Italy, 10 RUB in Russia, and $0.20 AUS in Australia. Go get them at the Play Store now.