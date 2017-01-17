The HTC 10 was released early last year to mostly positive reviews, minus the high price tag, and caused us to give HTC the "Most Improved OEM" award for 2016. The Nougat rollout for the unlocked HTC 10 in the US started last month, but users across the pond will have to wait a little longer. Graham Wheeler, Product and Service Director for HTC EMEA, announced that the unlocked HTC 10 and One M9 in Europe will receive Nougat in the next two weeks.
@nicpol7 Open channel (unlocked) European HTC 10 will get Nougat in the next 2 weeks! We’re working with operators to align also.
— graham wheeler (@wheelergd) January 17, 2017
As seen in the above tweet, HTC is also working with carriers to send the update roughly at the same time as unlocked devices. In addition, the HTC One A9 (which was promised updates within 15 days of Nexus/Pixel devices) Nougat update is still being worked on with no ETA available.
While HTC may not be fantastic with updates, I do have to give credit to the company for openly discussing the process of updating their devices, with manufacturers like Motorola leaving customers in the dark.
