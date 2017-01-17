Samsung's Galaxy devices include several exclusive applications developed by the company, one of which is Samsung Email. Like many OEMs do with their applications, Samsung has moved the Samsung Email application to the Play Store, allowing the company to provide updates outside of Android system updates.

It has all of your normal email functionality, including POP3/IMAP/ActiveSync support, notifications, spam management, combined mailboxes, and threaded messages. Samsung Email also has a few features useful to corporations, including S/MIME encryption and Policy administration support. Unfortunately, the interface of the application consists of white space with orange accents.

As you might expect, this is only compatible with select Samsung devices. You can view it on the Play Store from the link below.