Unlike some other flagship phones, Google's Pixel and Pixel XL are not officially water-resistant - their Ingress Protection rating is a mere 53, much less capable than some Samsung and Motorola designs. If you're left feeling a little exposed, LifeProof has a case to sell you. Previously only available on the manufacturer website, the FRĒ series of cases are now being sold on the Google Store alongside the phones themselves. The good news is that the cases have an IP68 rating, meaning they're dust-proof and and submersible for up to two hours in 2 meters of water. The bad news is that the cases cost $89.95, for either the Pixel or Pixel XL.

In addition to the highest possible IP68 certification, the cases are also compliant with the MIL STD 810G battery of tests, meaning they can take a two-meter drop onto any surface without damaging the phone inside. A screen cover, camera cover, and external button extensions keep access to all essential functions, and there's a rear cutout for the fingerprint sensor. The USB-C port and headphone jack have plastic access ports, which might make it difficult to connect some headphones. Luckily LifeProof includes an extended-length headphone adapter cable if your particular pair is incompatible.

Android Police's Jon Fridman included the LifeProof FRĒ in his massive Pixel case roundup review. long story short, it's a serviceable "tough" case, but the design might get in the way of the speaker and/or camera function, and the button extensions kind of suck. If you need an alternative the Otterbox Defender series is available for $60, though not from the Google Store.