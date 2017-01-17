It is easy to take the use of our full senses for granted — some of our fellow Android users are not so fortunate. Luckily, Google has implemented the TalkBack service into the OS, which allows those who are blind or otherwise visually-impaired to use their devices more effectively. Now the v5.1 update notes have been posted to the Play Store, showing that the update brings some nice improvements.
Here's the official changelog:
- Features and changes in 5.1
- Webpage load progress is announced (Chrome 52 and up)
- Screen stays unlocked while reading text
- TalkBack doesn't interrupt voice search or dictation
- New keyboard shortcut opens custom actions
- "Read from top" and "Read from next" work better
- Scrolling list navigation is improved
- TalkBack volume adjusts to phone volume during calls
Some time ago, I did an experiment with my OnePlus One to see how it was using my phone via TalkBack. What I can say is that some of the changes in v5.1 would have been nice, so I am sure that people who rely on this service will appreciate them.
If you have not received the update, be patient or head over to APKMirror (which has had the file since mid-December).
