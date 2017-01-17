Google has been releasing Android Wear 2.0 dev previews for several months and after a couple of delays that saw the launch pushed into 2017 instead of 2016, we now have a date to look forward to: February 9.
Just last week Google sent emails to developers to ask them to update their apps for Android Wear 2.0 ASAP because the new firmware would be released in early February, so the February 9 date just leaked by Evan Blass fits well into that timeframe.
Mark your calendar: Android Wear 2.0 launches on February 9th.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 17, 2017
We don't know which watches will get this update and how quickly they will, but we are slated to see more new watches come out with Android Wear 2.0 soon, including Google's own smartwatches which should be coming in Q1 2017 and LG's unknown round LTE watch.
