WhatsApp Nougat users, the time has come, the day is here — well, it was here a couple of days ago, but it was the weekend and I was busy sweeping the floors of my new apartment, so I had to delay coverage... priorities y'know. Anyway, for all of you who have been lamenting the poor notification situation on Nougat, cried over the fact that you only see the most recent message making the whole "notification" thing completely useless, things are looking out.

In version 2.17.13 beta (grab it from APK Mirror), WhatsApp has properly implemented notifications on Android 7.0 and 7.1 Nougat devices. This involves showing all the messages from one conversation (person or group) and not just the latest message, proper Quick Reply with your typed text not disappearing when you get a new message from the same conversation, and correct notification unbundling behavior of conversations and expansion of multiple messages. This also fixes the notifications you get on Android Wear devices, making them readable and better to reply to.

WhatsApp notification (left), unbundled (middle), and expanded (right).

If you want to see this proper behavior on your Nougat device, you will need version 2.17.13 beta of WhatsApp or above. You can get it by enrolling into the Play Store beta test then waiting for the app to update on your phone, or by manually grabbing the installation file from APK Mirror.