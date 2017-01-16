Nest has announced today that it's expanding its products' availability to 4 new European countries: Germany, Spain, Italy, and Austria. If you live in one of these countries, you can pre-order the Nest Cam Indoor, Cam Outdoor, Learning Thermostat, and Protect today, but the availability is slated for February 15.

Previously, Nest's products were officially available in Europe in the UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, and the Netherlands, so with today's expansion, Nest says it'll be doubling its potential European reach. The products aren't sold on Nest's website, but available at different partner retailers depending on the country. Amazon is the most prominent, but there's Media Markt in Germany and Austria, ePrice in Italy, El Corte Ingles in Spain, and more.

Expect to pay around EUR 119 for the Nest Protect, EUR 199 for the Nest Cam Indoor or Outdoor, and EUR 249 for the Nest Thermostat. Prices may vary a bit by retailer and country though. If you're interested, head over to Nest's different country pages to learn more: Germany, Spain, Italy, and Austria.