HTC has been sort of falling apart lately. While the 10 was a solid improvement over the last year's M9, the A9s was a downgraded and even more iPhone-inspired version of the A9, and the recently-announced U Ultra is already somewhat doomed thanks to its lack of a headphone jack, very small battery, limited availability, and ambitious price tag. In the latest installment of the saga, the mid-range One A9 is just now receiving Android 7.0 Nougat.
HTC One A9 Unlocked Owners! We have received technical approval on the Nougat OS update, and OTA will begin tonight!
— Mo Versi (@moversi) January 16, 2017
Ordinarily, this wouldn't be too big of an issue; after all, the A9 is a last-gen mid-ranger, but HTC specifically touted at launch that the A9 would receive system updates within 15 days of their release to Nexus devices. This is also nowhere near the first time they've missed those deadlines. Now, how many days has it been since the Nexus 5X and 6P received 7.o Nougat? Let's see... one, two, three, four... 146. It's been 146 days. Hell, it's even been over 30 days since 7.1.1 debuted on the 5X and 6P. Come on HTC, we know you can do better than this.
Anyhow, back to that update. Nougat brings goodies such as multi-window, revised quick settings, improved notifications, and more. A9 owners, you should commence the "check update" button-hitting ritual later today.
