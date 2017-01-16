There's been a lot of talk about the new NVIDIA SHIELD this morning, but no one has told you how to get a good deal on it yet. It's a good thing your buddy Jeff at AP cares about your wallet and wants to make sure you get the best price available. That best price is at Best Buy. The blue box retailer currently has a promotion running with Visa Checkout that will take $25 off any purchase of $100. Well, I say any purchase, but there are tons of excluded products and categories (including basically everything Amazon and Google makes). Fortunately, the SHIELD is not excluded, meaning you can pick one for just $175.

Now, there are a couple of small stipulations with this deal. One is that the SHIELD is only available for store pickup, there is no inventory currently available online. So yes, you will have to actually leave your house to go pick it up at a Best Buy. If you live 600 miles away from your closest Best Buy, then this might not be the best promotion for you. The other potential negative is that stores in your area may run out of inventory, so if you want to get this special price I'd advise making your purchase sooner rather than later.

To get the discount, simply log in to your Best Buy account, add the SHIELD to your cart, and proceed to checkout. When there, select Visa Checkout on the bottom right side of the page and continue the checkout process. Once you have logged into Visa Checkout (you can create a free account here if you don't already have one), continue to the order confirmation page and the discount will be applied automatically. All that's left then is a bit of driving to go pick up your shiny new SHIELD TV.