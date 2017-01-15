Streaming music is, to me, a wonderful thing - it allows me to have my 7,000+ song library anywhere in the world that I have a connection to the internet, and there's a lot to be said for that (and at 60GB, it's not all getting stored on my phone any time soon). But if I'm travelling, especially on a long flight or car trip, I'll definitely download some tunes locally for the journey.

All said, though, I probably stream substantially more music versus using locally-stored files overall. How's the mix break down for you? Are you a streamer or a storer? A bit of both? Vote in the poll and discuss in the comments below just why your music listening habits are the way they are.

Do you stream music to your phone, or store it locally? I stream, almost exclusively.

Mostly streaming, but sometimes I store it locally.

About half and half between streaming and local storage.

Mostly local storage, but sometimes I stream music.

I use locally stored music, almost exclusively.

I don't listen to music on my phone. View Results