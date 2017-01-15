Streaming music is, to me, a wonderful thing - it allows me to have my 7,000+ song library anywhere in the world that I have a connection to the internet, and there's a lot to be said for that (and at 60GB, it's not all getting stored on my phone any time soon). But if I'm travelling, especially on a long flight or car trip, I'll definitely download some tunes locally for the journey.
All said, though, I probably stream substantially more music versus using locally-stored files overall. How's the mix break down for you? Are you a streamer or a storer? A bit of both? Vote in the poll and discuss in the comments below just why your music listening habits are the way they are.
Comments