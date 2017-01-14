NVIDIA's hot new Shield TV hasn't officially been released yet, but Best Buy apparently didn't get the memo. Although the Best Buy online listings for the Shield TV and Shield TV Pro only allow you to pre-order, some stores actually have the base model on shelves. One tipster was able to purchase one from his local store, as seen from the pictures and receipt below.

The owner reported that the Shield didn't come with Android 7.0 pre-installed, but there is an update to Nougat available out of the box. Let us know in the comments below if your local Best Buy has them in stock.