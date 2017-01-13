Last month, we published a story citing Sammobile as claiming the new Galaxy S8 would not have a headphone jack. Sammobile has since reversed its position at least partly on the basis of a leaked case render for the phone, a source of information we are loathe to trust for a number of [good] reasons. However, the story caught fire quickly, and we began working with our own sources to figure out just what was going on.

We can now say with a high degree of confidence that the Galaxy S8 will have a 3.5mm headphone jack. This information, I assure you, is not based on phone cases or renders thereof. The source has also proved reliable in the past.

As to where rumors of the no-headphone-jack thing got started? Well, I'm as guilty as anyone, and for some time there was operating on information suggesting the jack was being removed as well. We never posted these rumors to AP, though, because we didn't feel confident in the information at the time. While I can't share specifics without potentially compromising sources, I can say that details around the phone's hardware were still developing around the time Sammobile's rumor dropped.

So, if you were hinging your S8 interest on the presence of the trusty 3.5mm port, we think you can be at ease - it doesn't sound like it's going anywhere.