It's almost been a few months without a new Microsoft app on Android and I'm sure we were all starting to get worried. But Microsoft won't let us send the rescue team just yet because it's showing the first sign that it's alive. While StaffHub isn't a completely new app (it was released as invite-only under nickname Project Sonoma in July), it is now officially available to everyone with an appropriate Office 365 subscription.

StaffHub is like the shifts whiteboard in the break room at your workplace, but digital. This makes it more organized, easier to trace, and very accessible to everyone including managers and shift workers. Users can check schedules, request shift swaps and time off, and access files and documents they might need for their work, while managers can create and update schedules and approve requests. And everyone can chat privately or together to share information about the workplace, puppy videos, or gossip about Jimmy in accounting.

StaffHub is available for free on the web, Android, and iOS, but you need to be an Office 365 customer with a K1, E1, E3 or E5 plan. Team managers who are interested in giving it a go have to sign in at staffhub.ms.