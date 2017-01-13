If you're familiar with the history of Android and Google, you likely have heard about Andy Rubin. He co-founded Android, Inc, and when the company was acquired in 2005 by Google, Rubin continued to work at Google until 2014. Bloomberg reports that Rubin is preparing to announce a new consumer hardware company, named 'Essential,' with one of the products being a bezel-less smartphone.

According to the report, Essential is already working on several consumer hardware products, most notably a high-end smartphone, with a team containing former Apple and Google employees. One prototype is slightly smaller than an iPhone 7 Plus, but with a larger screen thanks to the lack of bezel (much like the Mi Mix). A variation of Apple's 3D Touch is also in development.

But having no bezels likely won't be the phone's only trick. A proprietary connector that allows for charging the device and attaching hardware accessories, similar to Motorola's Moto Mods, is also in development. The report claims that one add-on will be a sphere-shaped camera capable of capturing 360-degree photos.

The choice of operating system for Essential's first flagship hasn't been disclosed, but it's difficult to imagine Rubin choosing anything but Android. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long to see the finished device.