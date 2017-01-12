There's an update rolling out to the Axon 7 Mini today that will be of particular note to anyone using the phone on T-Mobile. This device is finally getting support for T-Mobile's VoLTE calling. There are a few other tweaks and improvements, but that depends on the version of the device you have. And no, it's not Nougat.
The new software build is B21. Your Axon 7 Mini could be on one of three different builds prior to the update: B12, B14MR2, or B16. If you're in the US, it's probably on B12. That version of the device gets the following in B21.
- Support T-Mobile HD Voice call (VoLTE). (Can be enabled via Settings->All Settings->More->VOLTE Voicecall)
- Google security patches updated through December
- New APN added to match all major North American carriers
- Google Applications updated
- Enhanced and optimized camera focus speed and night mode
- Other general enhancements
Those with B14MR2 or B16 will get a less extensive update with the following.
- Google security patches updated through December
- New APN added to match all major North American carriers
- Other general enhancements
The larger B21 update has a total size of 419MB and is available from the update menu right now. Just head into your settings to grab it.
