Road warriors, rejoice. Verizon has unveiled a new entry into its Jetpack series of hotspots, the MiFi 7730L. It brings with it improvements and access to LTE-Advanced in available markets. Up to fifteen devices can connect simultaneously and securely.

Hotspots are neat if you're on the go a lot, whether for business or family travels. The "MiFi Share" system is a secure, local WiFi network backed by Verizon's coverage. It allows for secure file transfers, even with USB-C mass storage devices, and other administrative functions. It also supports Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 for the device's 4,400mAh battery and it can give other devices a slight boost via the universal charger.

The MiFi 7730L Jetpack is available starting today and will run you $199.99 or $99.99 on a two-year contract.