NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panasonic, an industry leading manufacturer of mobile computing solutions that are purpose built for the way people work, today announced the new fully rugged 10.1” FZ-A2 AndroidTM Toughpad®, the latest addition to its Toughbook® family. Equipped with powerful enterprise class features, the FZ-A2 comes with the Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system and Android for Work’s enterprise security built-in.

At just under two pounds, the FZ-A2 tablet is light weight for easy portability and has been certified by an independent third party testing lab to meet MIL-STD-810G certification to ensure unmatched durability. The FZ-A2 offers protection from drops of up to five feet1 and has achieved an IP65 rating for protection from dust and water.

Equipped with an 800 nit, 10-point capacitive touchscreen display, the FZ-A2 tablet provides bright, crisp imagery in any condition whether workers are using their mobile devices in an indoor hospitality environment or outdoors in the field. Additionally, its screen can be used with or without gloves to capture signatures or other annotations in direct sunlight or even in the rain. The FZ-A2 tablet is also equipped with an 8MP rear camera for high-quality, professional image capture.

The fully rugged tablet is powered by an Intel® Atom™ Processor with software encryption for enterprise-grade security and management features. The highly secure platform is ideal for use in home health and other environments that must meet HIPAA requirements for enhanced data and privacy protection.

Designed with enterprise class features such as an end-user changeable, hot-swappable battery, the FZ-A2 delivers more performance hours per shift. Its thin, powerful form factor with multiple interfaces is ideal for such applications as kiosk in retail environments. Programmable front facing buttons make daily tasks more efficient. The FZ-A2 tablet provides greater expandability with Panasonic’s industry leading reliable connectivity for mobile workers who need dependable and fast access to data or the ability to process documents in the field for guided selling and direct store delivery.

Users can select one of three integrated configurations each equipped with optional features, including an integrated barcode reader for retail kiosk or warehouse and distribution applications, a Smart Card Reader for enhanced security, and an additional USB port for increased peripheral device connections. The optional forklift or vehicle mount and desktop cradle accessories, combined with the tablet’s thin, portable form factor, provide the flexibility for workers to use the tablet as a handheld or mount the device for delivery and route driving.

“Our customers rely on mobile technology to make their jobs easier and more efficient,” said Brian Rowley, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management, Panasonic System Communications Company of North America. “We are continually innovating to develop rugged tablets and laptops that can meet the needs of today’s increasingly diverse mobile workforce. The FZ-A2 is the ultimate tablet for mobile field work that will continue to evolve with our customers’ needs and work requirements.”

Panasonic FZ-A2 Key Features:

Operating System : Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

: Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) Powerful Processor : Intel® Atom™ x5-Z8550 processor (2M Cache, 1.44 GHz up to 2.4 GHz)

: Intel® Atom™ x5-Z8550 processor (2M Cache, 1.44 GHz up to 2.4 GHz) RAM/Storage : 4GB/32GB

: 4GB/32GB Camera : Front 2MP/ Rear 8MP

: Front 2MP/ Rear 8MP Screen Visibility : 10.1-inch WUXGA , 800 nit daylight-readable screen with 10-point capacitive touch

: 10.1-inch WUXGA , 800 nit daylight-readable screen with 10-point capacitive touch Standard Battery : 9 hours 2 , hot swap capable with bridge battery

: 9 hours , hot swap capable with bridge battery Remote Manageability: The Panasonic tablet also offers secure, remote manageability through its industry leading partners

The Panasonic tablet also offers secure, remote manageability through its industry leading partners Standard Features : Wi-Fi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, Headset jack, Full-sized HDMI out, USB A 3.0 and USB C 3.1, Dual Microphones, MicroSD, Integrated passive pen and holder, and GPS

: Wi-Fi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2 LE, Headset jack, Full-sized HDMI out, USB A 3.0 and USB C 3.1, Dual Microphones, MicroSD, Integrated passive pen and holder, and GPS Optional Features : Integrated casing configurations for barcode reader or second USB 3, Integrated Smart Card Reader 3 , AT&T or Verizon WWAN with 4G LTE, Dual Pass-Through Antenna for exceptional connectivity

: Integrated casing configurations for barcode reader or second USB Integrated Smart Card Reader , AT&T or Verizon WWAN with 4G LTE, Dual Pass-Through Antenna for exceptional connectivity Accessories: Desktop cradle, vehicle mount, active stylus pen and rotating hand strap

For complete product details, visit http://www.Toughbook.com.

Pricing and Availability

The Panasonic FZ-A2 tablet will be available on January 12 at a list price of $2,189*.

*Wi-Fi only unit, base model

All Toughbook tablets can be purchased through authorized Panasonic resellers and come standard with the industry's most comprehensive 3-year warranty and 24/7 IT support.

Sales inquiries for Panasonic’s Toughbook family of laptops and tablets should be directed to [email protected] or 877-803-8492.

Besides offering the market leading Toughbook brand, Panasonic helps customers reduce the complexity of deploying and managing mobility projects through its ProServices suite of engineering consultations, premier disc imaging and device deployment services, training, mobility applications and break/fix depot support.