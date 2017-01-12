LaunchPad Toys, an educational content app developer, was acquired by Google back in February of 2015, and one result of that acquisition is Toontastic 3D, a more animated version of the developer's loved and applauded Toontastic (check those Common Sense ratings).

The app is described by Google as a "digital puppet theater," but that's only scratching the surface. Kids can grab one of the many characters and settings provided, move them around, add a song, record their voice for dialogue, and generate a 3D video to keep and re-watch on their phone. And that's not all. There are 3D drawing tools to design characters from scratch, an option to add yourself or friends to the story by importing images, soundtracks, three different story arcs (short story, classic, and science report), and more.

If you're wondering why Google would release such an app, don't. Who knows/cares? Sometimes Google does delightful things for fun and this is probably one of them. Toontastic 3D is also part of Google's Education efforts, which we've often seen here portrayed through Cardboard and Expeditions.

Toontastic 3D is available for free for Android and iOS so if you have little ones (or you're a little one at heart, no judgement) grab it and let them start creating their own stories and materializing all the weird things from their imagination.