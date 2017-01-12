The latest major update to Gmail is beginning to roll out to users and this one looks like it might be huge. We're still looking for features in the live interface, but it's the things that show up in a teardown that are really exciting. We can look forward to a couple of the most popular Inbox features making an appearance in Gmail. As usual, we've got a download link at the bottom so you don't have to wait for the apk to roll out to your devices organically.

Teardown

Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are totally and completely wrong. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that plans could change or may be canceled entirely. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. Disclaimer: Teardowns are based on evidence found inside of apks (Android's application package) and are necessarily speculative and usually based on incomplete information. It's possible that the guesses made here are totally and completely wrong. Even when predictions are correct, there is always a chance that plans could change or may be canceled entirely. Much like rumors, nothing is certain until it's officially announced and released. The features discussed below are probably not live yet, or may only be live for a small percentage of users. Unless stated otherwise, don't expect to see these features if you install the apk.

Ever since the launch of Inbox, Gmail users have been divided. Some moved over to Inbox to take advantage of clever and convenient features like automatic bundling, snoozing for later, and an interface that treats emails like tasks. Others chose to stick with Gmail for its flexibility and power, or sometimes because the automatic features were incompatible with their own methods for handling email. Many of these people felt like they had been left behind as Inbox gained many useful standalone features that would have worked perfectly well within Gmail.

Tasks

The first feature making the jump is going to be Reminders, though it looks like Gmail will be calling it Tasks. This might be a bit confusing because Tasks is also the name of a very similar to-do list feature (pictured below) that has been available on the web interface and an API for many years. It's mostly buried now, hidden in the not-so-obvious Gmail dropdown at the top left corner of the window, but it used to be fairly prominent in the interface.

The current (and pretty outdated) Tasks window in Gmail (web).

While the name matches up with the older Tasks window on the web, the actual features are in almost perfect parity with the Reminders feature from Inbox and the Google app. Users can create tasks manually or based on an email. They support all of the fields you might expect, including: title, due date, notes, and priority. They can also be set to have reminders and repeat on an interval (e.g. daily, weekly, monthly).

Tasks will appear as another specialty label, much like Trash, Drafts, and Sent, though it will probably appear at the top with Inbox and Priority inbox.

code <string name="mailbox_name_display_t4">Tasks</string>

<string name="t4">Tasks</string> <string name="t4_compose_button">Compose Task</string> <string name="t4_detail_body_content_description">Notes: %1$s</string>

<string name="t4_detail_high_priority_label">High priority</string>

<string name="t4_detail_low_priority_label">Low priority</string>

<string name="t4_detail_mark_as_done">Mark as done</string>

<string name="t4_detail_mark_as_not_done">Mark as not done</string>

<string name="t4_detail_notification_time_content_description">Reminder: %1$s</string>

<string name="t4_detail_recurrence_content_description">Repeats: %1$s</string> <string name="empty_t4_folder">Nothing in Tasks</string>

<string name="t4_edit_access_label_due_date">Due Date %1$s</string>

<string name="t4_edit_access_label_reminder">Reminder %1$s</string>

<string name="t4_edit_discard_dialog_keep_editing">Keep editing</string>

<string name="t4_edit_discard_dialog_message">Discard changes?</string>

<string name="t4_edit_error_empty_title">The task title cannot be empty.</string>

<string name="t4_edit_error_invalid_reminder_time">The reminder cannot be after the due date.</string> <string name="t4_edit_priority_label_abbrev_high_priority">High</string>

<string name="t4_edit_priority_label_abbrev_low_priority">Low</string>

<string name="t4_edit_priority_label_abbrev_normal_priority">Normal</string>

<string name="t4_edit_priority_label_high_priority">High priority</string>

<string name="t4_edit_priority_label_low_priority">Low priority</string>

<string name="t4_edit_priority_label_normal_priority">Normal priority</string>

<string name="t4_edit_segment_priority_label">Priority</string>

<string name="t4_list_high_priority_content_description">High priority</string>

<string name="t4_list_low_priority_content_description">Low priority</string> <string name="t4_list_mail_content_description">From email</string> <string name="t4_edit_segment_recurrence_none">Does not repeat</string>

<string name="t4_list_recurrence_content_description">Repeats</string> <string name="t4_list_reminder_set_content_description">Reminder</string> <string name="t4_list_t4_due_date_label">Due %1$s</string>

<string name="t4_reminder_notification_done_button">Done</string>

<string name="t4_reminder_notification_snooze_button">Snooze</string> <string name="t4_section_title_done">Done</string>

<string name="t4_section_title_later">Later</string>

<string name="t4_section_title_later_this_week">Later this week</string>

<string name="t4_section_title_next_week">Next week</string>

<string name="t4_section_title_no_due_day">No due date</string>

<string name="t4_section_title_overdue">Overdue</string>

<string name="t4_service_name">com.android.exchange.service.TasksSyncAdapterService</string> <string name="t4_sync_off">Task sync is off. Turn on in <a href='http://www.example.com'>Account settings.</a></string>

<string name="t4_toast_bar_title_mark_as_done">Marked as done</string>

<string name="t4_toast_bar_title_mark_as_not_done">Marked as not done</string>

<string name="t4_toolbar_title_create_task">New task</string>

<string name="t4_view_conversation">View conversation</string> <plurals name="t4_list_section_description">

<item quantity="other">Due date - %1$s - %2$d tasks</item>

<item quantity="one">Due date - %1$s - %2$d task</item>

</plurals> <string name="tasks_edit_segment_body_hint">Add note</string>

<string name="tasks_edit_segment_due_date_label">Due date</string>

<string name="tasks_edit_segment_reminder_label">Reminder</string>

<string name="tasks_edit_segment_title_hint">Title</string> <string name="t4_account_settings_sync_enable">Sync tasks</string>

<string name="t4_account_settings_sync_summary">Sync tasks for this account</string>

<string name="t4_account_setup_options_sync_label">Sync tasks from this account</string> from /res/menu/t4_detail_menu.xml

<menu

xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" xmlns:app="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res-auto">

<item android:icon="@drawable/quantum_ic_done_white_24" android:id="@id/done" android:title="@string/t4_detail_mark_as_done" app:showAsAction="always" />

<item android:icon="@drawable/ic_done_black_58a_24" android:id="@id/t4_detail_menu_mark_as_not_done" android:title="@string/t4_detail_mark_as_not_done" app:showAsAction="always" />

<item android:icon="@drawable/quantum_ic_delete_white_24" android:id="@id/delete" android:title="@string/delete" app:showAsAction="always" />

<item android:icon="@drawable/quantum_ic_edit_white_24" android:id="@id/edit" android:title="@string/resume_draft" app:showAsAction="always" />

</menu> from /res/menu/t4_edit_menu.xml

<menu

xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" xmlns:app="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res-auto">

<item android:id="@id/save" android:title="@string/save" app:showAsAction="always|withText" />

</menu> from /res/menu/t4_list_menu.xml

<menu

xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" xmlns:app="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res-auto">

<item android:icon="@drawable/quantum_ic_assignment_turned_in_white_24" android:id="@id/t4_compose" android:visible="false" android:title="@string/t4_compose_button" app:showAsAction="always" />

</menu> from AndroidManifest.xml <activity android:name="com.android.mail.ui.TasksViewActivity" android:exported="false" android:label="@string/mailbox_name_display_t4" android:launchMode="singleTop" android:theme="@style/MailActivityTheme" /> <receiver android:name="com.android.email.task.notification.TaskAlarmReceiver" android:enabled="true" android:exported="false" />

<receiver android:name="com.android.email.task.notification.TaskReminderReceiver" android:enabled="true" android:exported="true">

<intent-filter>

<action android:name="android.intent.action.BOOT_COMPLETED" />

</intent-filter>

</receiver> <service android:name="com.android.email.task.notification.TaskReminderService" android:enabled="true" android:exported="false" /> <service android:name="com.android.exchange.service.TasksSyncAdapterService" android:enabled="false" android:exported="true">

<intent-filter>

<action android:name="android.content.SyncAdapter" />

</intent-filter>

<meta-data android:name="android.content.SyncAdapter" android:resource="@xml/syncadapter_tasks" />

</service> from /res/xml/syncadapter_tasks.xml

<sync-adapter android:accountType="@string/account_manager_type_exchange" android:contentAuthority="com.google.android.gm.tasks.provider" android:userVisible="false" android:allowParallelSyncs="true"

xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" />

Setting reminders to repeat in Inbox. (Not where I would have put it.)

Tasks will obviously sync across devices, and it looks like they're probably going to be part of the shared system already in use by Inbox and Google Now. It shouldn't matter which app or device is used or whether they're called tasks or reminders, all three apps should have the same data. And maybe now we can finally say goodbye to the aging Tasks feature on the web.

Snoozing

One of the features that left most loyal Gmail users a bit envious of Inbox was the ability to Snooze emails – sending them to a hidden place where they remained through an appropriate waiting period, then reappear in the Inbox as if they were new. This quickly became a viable alternative to leaving emails cluttered in the Inbox for days or weeks until it was possible to act on them.

Inbox users won't be the only people to boast this neat little convenience feature, it's coming to Gmail soon enough. There are options to set the snooze delay for 10 minutes, 30 minutes, an hour, or a full 24-hour span.

code <string name="t4_snooze_activity_label">Snooze</string>

<string name="t4_snooze_dialog_10_minutes">10 minutes</string>

<string name="t4_snooze_dialog_30_minutes">30 minutes</string>

<string name="t4_snooze_dialog_1_hour">1 hour</string>

<string name="t4_snooze_dialog_tomorrow">Tomorrow</string>

<string name="t4_snooze_dialog_snooze_button">Snooze</string> <integer-array name="t4_snooze_dialog_duration">

<item>600000</item>

<item>1800000</item>

<item>3600000</item>

<item>86400000</item>

</integer-array>

<string-array name="t4_snooze_dialog_labels">

<item>@string/t4_snooze_dialog_10_minutes</item>

<item>@string/t4_snooze_dialog_30_minutes</item>

<item>@string/t4_snooze_dialog_1_hour</item>

<item>@string/t4_snooze_dialog_tomorrow</item>

</string-array> <activity android:name="com.android.email.task.notification.SnoozeActivity" android:excludeFromRecents="true" android:exported="false" android:label="@string/t4_snooze_activity_label" android:launchMode="singleTask" android:noHistory="true" android:taskAffinity="" android:theme="@android:style/Theme.Translucent.NoTitleBar" />

Download

The APK is signed by Google and upgrades your existing app. The cryptographic signature guarantees that the file is safe to install and was not tampered with in any way. Rather than wait for Google to push this download to your devices, which can take days, download and install it just like any other APK.

Version: 7.1.1.144151060.release