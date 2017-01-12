Do you own a device that charges via USB Type-C? Do you often find yourself feeling anxiety over finding a USB Type-C cable to charge said device? Is this anxiety causing a lack of sleep, an eye twitch, decreased browsing, or an irritable bowel? If so, then you may be suffering from Type-C cable deficiency. The good news for you is that your favorite deal hunter Jeff has an easy and affordable solution for your ailment.

Choetech has a six-pack of USB Type-C to Type-A cables on sale at its website right now for just $7.99 with no tax and free shipping. That's a $3 savings from what they are going for over at Amazon. The cables are tested and approved by Benson, and are at their lowest price ever. We were excited when they were $12.99 last summer, and this is almost half that price. The pack includes on 6.6 footer, four 3.3 footers, and an adorable lil' 1.6 footer. That's enough cables to have one for your home, your car, your office, your bathroom, and still have a couple left over to use as jump-ropes (for very short people).

There are no coupon codes to worry about, just head over to Choetech's site, add the cables to your cart, and check out. Shipping is free, but it is slow (7-15 days) as the cables are coming directly from China. Worried about providing credit card info to a company you are not terribly familiar with? I understand, fortunately all payments at Choetech.com are handled through PayPal. Go ahead, place your order and let your Type-C cable deficiency be nothing more than a cold, dark memory.