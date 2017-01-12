Every time it seems like Android Pay must now, finally support all the banks, there are more of them. Google has just confirmed support for 40 more banks in its payment service. That's in addition to the 46 that were added just a few weeks ago. Let me just save you the trouble of scanning the list and being disappointed—Simple Bank is not among them.

Here's the list of new banks and credit unions.

  1. Advantage One Federal Credit Union
  2. Bank of Central Florida
  3. BMO Harris Bank N.A.
  4. Central One FCU
  5. Century Bank
  6. Citizens National Bank of Greater St. Louis
  7. Community CU
  8. Educators CU
  9. FedEx Employees Credit Association
  10. First Credit Union
  11. Hanscom Federal Credit Union
  12. Heritage South CU
  13. Institution for Savings
  14. Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union
  15. L&N Federal Credit Union
  16. Lake County Educational Federal Credit Union
  17. Merchants and Marine Bank
  18. Meridian Trust FCU
  19. Morgantown Bank & Trust
  20. National JACL CU
  21. Origin Bank
  22. Oxford Bank & Trust
  23. Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union
  24. Patriot Bank, N.A.
  25. Sacramento Credit Union
  26. SECU of Maryland, Inc.
  27. St. Mary's Credit Union
  28. State Bank of Cross Plains
  29. Sun Federal Credit Union
  30. Teachers Credit Union
  31. The Camden National Bank
  32. The Independence Bank
  33. TMG Financial Services
  34. TruPoint Bank
  35. UniBank For Savings
  36. Utah First Federal Credit Union
  37. Utah Power Credit Union
  38. Velocity Credit Union
  39. Whatcom Educational Credit Union
  40. Whiting Refinery FCU

Most of the big banks are supported now, so we're getting into regional operations and employee credit unions in these updates. BMO Harris is probably the most notable addition here. If you have a credit or debit card from any of these institutions, you should be able to add it to Android Pay now.