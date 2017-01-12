Every time it seems like Android Pay must now, finally support all the banks, there are more of them. Google has just confirmed support for 40 more banks in its payment service. That's in addition to the 46 that were added just a few weeks ago. Let me just save you the trouble of scanning the list and being disappointed—Simple Bank is not among them.

Here's the list of new banks and credit unions.

Advantage One Federal Credit Union Bank of Central Florida BMO Harris Bank N.A. Central One FCU Century Bank Citizens National Bank of Greater St. Louis Community CU Educators CU FedEx Employees Credit Association First Credit Union Hanscom Federal Credit Union Heritage South CU Institution for Savings Jefferson Financial Federal Credit Union L&N Federal Credit Union Lake County Educational Federal Credit Union Merchants and Marine Bank Meridian Trust FCU Morgantown Bank & Trust National JACL CU Origin Bank Oxford Bank & Trust Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union Patriot Bank, N.A. Sacramento Credit Union SECU of Maryland, Inc. St. Mary's Credit Union State Bank of Cross Plains Sun Federal Credit Union Teachers Credit Union The Camden National Bank The Independence Bank TMG Financial Services TruPoint Bank UniBank For Savings Utah First Federal Credit Union Utah Power Credit Union Velocity Credit Union Whatcom Educational Credit Union Whiting Refinery FCU

Most of the big banks are supported now, so we're getting into regional operations and employee credit unions in these updates. BMO Harris is probably the most notable addition here. If you have a credit or debit card from any of these institutions, you should be able to add it to Android Pay now.