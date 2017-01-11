Google finally brought Gboard to Android last month after releasing it on iOS a while back. Of course, it was technically an update to Google Keyboard, but it was a significant one. The Gboard transition was not without its problems. An update is rolling out now to address some of the bugs with that first release.
There do not appear to be any changes to the features, just fixes for bugs. According to a Google support account on Reddit, the update will address freezing issues when typing the first word after opening the keyboard. Glide typing (i.e. swipe input) should also be more consistent.
The new build has version number 6.0.79.144029707, and we've got all the variants for different devices up on APK Mirror right now. That's just if you don't want to wait for the update to hit your device via the Play Store. It should be rolled out to everyone in a matter of days.
