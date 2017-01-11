The FAA has officially lifted its requirement on airlines to notify passengers that the Galaxy Note7 is banned while in flight. While the ban itself is still in place, and having a Note7 on a plane could still get you ejected from your flight - you'll just stop hearing about it from someone over a garbled PA system.

The FAA's release cites the current return rate of 96% for Note7s sold in the United States, along with the phone-bricking OTA update, as reason for lifting the announcement requirement. Out of curiosity, I decided to check in on Note7 traffic on Android Police, and in recent weeks it has dropped to near-negligible levels, with a growing number of days seeing effectively zero users accessing the site with Note7s at all.

Granted, an OTA that literally renders the phone unable to charge will probably be an effective deterrent to continued ownership.