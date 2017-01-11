Photoshop and other Adobe programs are big, complicated, and expensive, the domain of professional graphic designers and photographers. Not everyone can handle them - not even their toned-down "Elements" versions - but Adobe would very much like for everyone to still give them some money. To that end, the company has introduced a concept for what it calls "intelligent digital assistant photo editing." It's a voice-controlled photo editor, and it's kind of insane - check the video below to see what I mean.

The 30-second demonstration shows pretty much what you'd expect from a voice-powered photo editor: the model speaks at his tablet like it's the Enterprise computer, using natural language commands that are instantly and perfectly interpreted. It's obviously not real at the moment, and many of my Android Police coworkers mocked the very idea. After all, it's not a real photo editor if you haven't developed muscle memory for fifty different keyboard shortcuts and modifiers.

But let's not be so dismissive, and remember that not everyone who handles photos also knows how to reinstall Windows from a disc. Assuming it actually worked with a degree of accuracy, a voice-powered photo editor could be huge boon to elderly users, many of whom only have a phone or tablet as their connection to the web. My grandmother often needs help just to use the Facebook app on her iPad, but something like this might enable her to do more than lurk on social networks. At the very least it might cut down on my tech support duties.

Bring it on, Adobe.