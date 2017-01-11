Just a year ago it was rare to have support for Android Pay at your bank, but things are much better now. It's getting to the point that even small banks have support for Android Pay. Case in point: 45 new banks have been added to the supported list for Android Pay, and you probably haven't heard of most of them.

Here's the full list of new banks.

Alaska USA Federal Credit Union Avidia Bank BankIowa BankLiberty BankWest Bell Bank Bremer Bank Bridgehampton National Bank Bridgeview Bank Group Central Pacific Bank Chesterfield FCU Denmark State Bank Fifth Third Bank Firefighters First Credit Union First State Bank Freedom National Bank Freedom of Maryland Federal Credit Union Greenfield Banking Company HomeStar Bank & Financial Services Indiana State University FCU Kemba Financial CU L & N Federal Credit Union Lafayette Federal Credit Union Lake Trust Federal Credit Union Lawson Bank Lee Bank Malvern National Bank Marblehead Bank MIT Federal Credit Union Norwood Bank Peach State Bank & Trust Pioneer Bank River City Bank Rockland Trust Roundbank Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution Schneider Community Credit Union Scottrade Bank Securityplus FCU Service Credit Union SF Police CU Sun East Federal Credit Union The Peoples Federal Credit Union University Credit Union - Maine US Employees FCU Wanigas CU

You should be able to add debit and credit cards issued by these banks to the Android Pay app now. Then tap your phone on NFC terminals to pay for stuff. The future is now.