Just a year ago it was rare to have support for Android Pay at your bank, but things are much better now. It's getting to the point that even small banks have support for Android Pay. Case in point: 45 new banks have been added to the supported list for Android Pay, and you probably haven't heard of most of them.

Here's the full list of new banks.

Fifth Third Bank also officially announced Android Pay support today (January 11th, 2017). We've added it to the list below, now comprised of 46 banks.

  1. Alaska USA Federal Credit Union
  2. Avidia Bank
  3. BankIowa
  4. BankLiberty
  5. BankWest
  6. Bell Bank
  7. Bremer Bank
  8. Bridgehampton National Bank
  9. Bridgeview Bank Group
  10. Central Pacific Bank
  11. Chesterfield FCU
  12. Denmark State Bank
  13. Fifth Third Bank
  14. Firefighters First Credit Union
  15. First State Bank
  16. Freedom National Bank
  17. Freedom of Maryland Federal Credit Union
  18. Greenfield Banking Company
  19. HomeStar Bank & Financial Services
  20. Indiana State University FCU
  21. Kemba Financial CU
  22. L & N Federal Credit Union
  23. Lafayette Federal Credit Union
  24. Lake Trust Federal Credit Union
  25. Lawson Bank
  26. Lee Bank
  27. Malvern National Bank
  28. Marblehead Bank
  29. MIT Federal Credit Union
  30. Norwood Bank
  31. Peach State Bank & Trust
  32. Pioneer Bank
  33. River City Bank
  34. Rockland Trust
  35. Roundbank
  36. Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution
  37. Schneider Community Credit Union
  38. Scottrade Bank
  39. Securityplus FCU
  40. Service Credit Union
  41. SF Police CU
  42. Sun East Federal Credit Union
  43. The Peoples Federal Credit Union
  44. University Credit Union - Maine
  45. US Employees FCU
  46. Wanigas CU

You should be able to add debit and credit cards issued by these banks to the Android Pay app now. Then tap your phone on NFC terminals to pay for stuff. The future is now.