Yesterday, LG's display technology division unveiled its new 18:9 5.7" "QHD+" LCD panel. While trying to say that is a mouthful (definitely a tongue-twister), the best part is that we will get to see it on the upcoming G6, which we hope is announced at MWC next month.
The different aspect ratio makes a few changes to what we know with displays. While there is not a whole lot of content optimized for 18:9, LG claims that it is well-suited for multi-tasking which makes sense — having a slightly taller screen will make split-screen look a bit better. The resolution clocks in at 1440x2880 (564ppi), which LG calls QHD+.
Touch sensitivity is still a focus for improvement, using the in-TOUCH technology. However, the display itself is quite thin (obviously excluding glass), measuring less 1mm thick. It has also reduced top bezel width by 0.2mm and sides by 0.54mm. That could lead to a great big-screen-in-a-small-phone experience that LG has been good at in the past.
The press release also mentions that outdoor visibility has increased and total power consumption has been reduced. The former is claimed to be an increase in transmittance by 10%, while overall power draw has been cut by 30%. All of this makes me curious to see what the G6 will bring us this year.
Press Release
Seoul, Korea (Jan. 10, 2017) – LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will introduce the world’s first 5.7-inch QHD+ LCD panel with a 18:9 aspect ratio, responding to growing consumer demand for bigger, better screens on smartphones.
The company will supply the panel to LG Electronics for its next flagship smartphone this year.
The most notable feature of the new mobile display is its “18:9 aspect ratio.” Displays, which take up the largest area of smartphones, have evolved from an aspect ratio of 4:3, to 3:2, 5:3 and 16:9; lately, a 17:9 ratio display has been introduced. Due to increasing consumer demands for bigger screens, LG Display developed the 18:9 aspect ratio display to provide more immersive viewing experiences.
The new 18:9 aspect ratio represents LG Display’s direction on how displays should evolve, while meeting the rising trend for watching videos on smartphones. The 18:9 aspect ratio is also optimized for multi-tasking, using dual-screen functions.
QHD refers to a resolution of 1,440x2,560 - four times the number of pixels on a standard HD display (720x1,280), which employs 538 Pixel per Inch (PPI), based on a 5.5-inch panel. LG Display’s new 5.7-inch panel called QHD+, has a resolution of 1,440x2,880 with 564 PPI, which is higher than conventional QHD LCDs.
The new product not only provides excellent touch responses, thanks to the company’s exclusive in-TOUCH technology, but also helps achieve a thinner and lighter smartphone due to the absence of Touch Cover Glass. The module (excluding the cover glass) is super slim, being less than 1mm thick, and has reduced bezel width by 0.2mm (20 percent) on top, and by 0.54mm (10 percent) on the left and right sides, compared to conventional QHD LCDs.
LG Display has also improved the outdoor visibility of the panel by increasing transmittance by 10 percent, while reducing power consumption by 30 percent. Outdoor visibility and low-power consumption are major criteria for consumer choices for smartphones.
“We expect to maximize user experience and customer value through the super high-quality display with its new 18:9 aspect ratio, which sets it apart from conventional displays for smartphones,” said Dr. Byeong-koo Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Mobile Development Group 1 at LG Display. “LG Display will continue to set new standards in premium mobile displays, based on its differentiated technology.”
