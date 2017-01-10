Yesterday, LG's display technology division unveiled its new 18:9 5.7" "QHD+" LCD panel. While trying to say that is a mouthful (definitely a tongue-twister), the best part is that we will get to see it on the upcoming G6, which we hope is announced at MWC next month.

The different aspect ratio makes a few changes to what we know with displays. While there is not a whole lot of content optimized for 18:9, LG claims that it is well-suited for multi-tasking which makes sense — having a slightly taller screen will make split-screen look a bit better. The resolution clocks in at 1440x2880 (564ppi), which LG calls QHD+.

Touch sensitivity is still a focus for improvement, using the in-TOUCH technology. However, the display itself is quite thin (obviously excluding glass), measuring less 1mm thick. It has also reduced top bezel width by 0.2mm and sides by 0.54mm. That could lead to a great big-screen-in-a-small-phone experience that LG has been good at in the past.

The press release also mentions that outdoor visibility has increased and total power consumption has been reduced. The former is claimed to be an increase in transmittance by 10%, while overall power draw has been cut by 30%. All of this makes me curious to see what the G6 will bring us this year.