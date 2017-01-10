Are you broke after buying all the Christmas presents, attending that expensive NYE party, and maybe even ordering a gadget or two of those that were announced at CES? Here's something that will cost you about a dime and could provide entertainment for hours and hours. Google Play's deals are back and this week we have Lara Croft: Guardian of Light and Cross DJ Pro, both unfortunately not discounted in the US.

Lara Croft was only released in October so it's a relatively new Android game being discounted, even if the title itself came several years late after iOS. The adventure game has puzzles, platforms, fights, and boss battles to get to the Mirror of Smoke and finish the game before sunrise. It normally costs $3.99 on the Play Store but it's being discounted in a few countries: GBP 0.10 in the UK, EUR 0.10 in France, Spain, and Germany, RUB 10 in Russia, and AUD 0.20 in Australia. We didn't check all countries, so it might be on sale elsewhere too.

Oddly enough, Italy isn't included in this sale although it has traditionally benefitted from the same EUR 0.10 rate as France, Germany, and Spain. Even the UK had the original price of the game, leading us to think it may not be on sale there, but it got discounted as I was writing this post. So I guess there's a little hope for Italy still.

The second title is Cross DJ Pro, a music mixing and DJ app with SoundCloud integration, great Play Store rating, and no IAPs. It costs $5.49, but it's down to GBP 0.10 in the UK, EUR 0.10 in France, Spain, Italy, and Germany, RUB 10 in Russia, and AUD 0.20 in Australia. Other countries might be seeing a sale too, so let us know in the comments if it's discounted for you.