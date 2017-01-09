If you're in the market for a new phone and want to keep the price down, Slickdeals has got a great deal for you: buy a $100 T-Mobile Prepaid Refill Card and get a Samsung Galaxy on5 for nothing.

Because it's essentially a prepaid phone, that's all you pay - then, naturally, you have to pay to refill the card once the $100 is used up (unless you don't want service). The Galaxy on5, released in late 2015, has a 5-inch (surprise surprise) display at 1280x7820 resolution, a 1.3GHz quad-core Exynos 3475 processor, 1.5GB RAM, an 8 megapixel camera, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow. So, not top-of-the-line, but for the vast majority, not bad at all, and definitely not for $100 all in. You'll also get a required SIM Starter Kit in the package.

The deal is available online at T-Mobile, although the phone is backordered until early/mid February. Hit up the source link if you're interested.