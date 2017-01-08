The war for your television's operating system (or, the operating system / platform you use to display content on it) is heating up. CES saw a refresh of the loved SHIELD Android TV console, and a new such box from Dish. We also saw Alexa on TVs, as well as continued attempts by the likes of Samsung and LG to push their own smart TV solutions.

So, I wanted to get a snapshot of what kind of smart TV system you're using here at the beginning of 2017. I'm allowing multiple answers on this poll, because I think people definitely may use a variety of platforms depending on both the TV and the content they're consuming, as not all platforms offer all services or features.

Select the ones you use from the poll below.

Which smart TV platforms do you use? Chromecast (dongle)

Chromecast (built into TV)

Android TV (box or built-in)

Roku

Fire TV

Apple TV

Slingbox

OEM smart TV solution (e.g., LG Web OS, Samsung Smart TV, etc.)

Dedicated media server / desktop OS connected to TV

Other

I don't use any smart TV platforms

Game console (PS4, XBO, etc.) View Results