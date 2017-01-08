Even though I own a Moto Z, I must admit that it isn't exactly the most compelling flagship offering out there. Not only does it lack a headphone jack and have terrible battery life because it's so damn thin, it's priced at an astronomically high $699.99 (though, to be fair, it can be found for sale at a much lower price).

The Moto Z Play, on the other hand, is an entirely different story. As Ryan found, it corrects most of the Moto Z's shortcomings, while managing to come in at a much lower MSRP of $449.99. Now, with discounts of $50 on new units and $110 on slightly used ones, there's never been a better time to pick a Z Play up.

In case you've forgotten, the Moto Z Play sports a 5.5-inch 1080p AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 625, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a microSD slot, a 16MP camera, and a 3510mAh battery. That battery isn't actually all that massive for today's standards, but the Z Play is an absolute beast, bringing some users a whopping 9 hours of SOT. Performance isn't compromised either; the S625 and 3GB of RAM move the Z Play along just fine.

Amazon, B&H, and Best Buy are all selling the Moto Z Play in new condition for $399.99, a savings of $50. Alternatively, if you're okay with slightly-used phones, an eBay seller with over 25,000 stars is offering up mint Z Plays for just $339.99 apiece - an additional $60 discount. It is worth noting that these will come in generic boxes with generic chargers, though. Check the source links to see each retailer's listing.