While everyone is busy paying attention to the happenings at CES, T-Mobile has dropped a few big OTA updates. Android 7.0 Nougat is coming to the HTC 10 and LG G Pad X 8.0. If you have one of these devices, now is the time to start mashing the update button. Okay, don't actually do that, but an update will arrive soon.
HTC 10 Nougat
T-Mobile has yet to update its HTC 10 support page, but owners are reporting receiving the update, and HTC leaker LlabTooFeR on Twitter says the update is rolling out. It should have version number 2.37.531.5 and weigh in at a healthy 1.22GB. You might actually be able to pull this update by using the update button, but no promises.
HTC's own support page for the T-Mobile 10 has been updated with Nougat info as well as the full ~2GB RUU.
T-Mobile HTC 10 Maintenance Release Instructions 1.4.2017This HTC software upgrade available for your T-Mobile HTC 10 provides the following key enhancements:· Android 7.0 (Nougat)· November 2016 Android Security UpdatesDetailsBefore you proceed, please confirm that this software upgrade to 2.37.531.5 is a newer version than what is currently loaded on your device. If it is the same version, there is no need to reload the software. Navigate to the Home screen then tap All apps > Settings > About and locate the Software version . If your Software number is less than 2.37.531.5 , you should proceed with the upgrade.WARNING: During the upgrade process the device will reboot multiple times and show software upgrade screens. Do not remove the AC charger as this might stop the update and your device may be rendered inoperable!Getting StartedBefore you proceed with the update, make sure you have done the following:· Set aside approximately 20 minutes to allow the device to update· Connect the device to a charger· Ensure the battery is charged to at least 35%· If available, connect to Wi-Fi or 3G/4G LTE to speed up the update download processInstallation instructionsTo download and install the update from the device, follow these steps below:From the Home screen tap All apps , then tap Settings .Tap About .Tap Software updates . The HTC 10 will automatically check for updates.Tap DOWNLOAD to download the update.If downloading the update using the mobile data network (not connected to Wi-Fi), you may be prompted with a data fee warning message. If this is acceptable, tap YES to start the upgrade process.Status of the download can be checked in the Notifications pull down.Once the download is complete, you will be prompted to install from the Notifications pull down. Tap the System update to begin the upgrade process.Tap OK to begin the update process to software version 2.37.531.5 .WARNING: During the upgrade process the device will reboot multiple times and show software upgrade screens. Do not remove the AC charger as this might stop the update and your device may be rendered inoperable!Device will reboot and begin installation. You will not be able to use the device during the installation process (approximately 10 minutes).For best performance, open Play Store and tap the Menu icon, then select My apps and ensure all installed apps are updated.Manual system update instructions:If you are outside of T-Mobile/Wi-Fi coverage, or the update is not found, you may perform a manual system update via USB connection from a PC. This process requires that you download and install HTC Sync Manager first in order to get the proper drivers. If you do not have HTC Sync Manager installed already, you may download the software from http://www.htc.com/www/software/htc-sync-manager/ .WARNING: Performing the system update manually will delete all information from the device. Ensure all information is backed up before proceeding. See the Help & How To section of this website for more information on backing up your device contents.Performing the ROM Update:Download and save the HTC 10™ for T-Mobile ROM update to your PC.Connect your device to your PC via the supplied USB cable.If the device is not recognized by the PC, ensure you have HTC Sync Manager installed and then disconnect and reconnect the device from the USB cable.Once the device is properly recognized on the PC, locate the HTC 10™ for T-Mobile ROM update that you downloaded. Double-click on the file to launch the system update wizard.Follow all of the system update wizard instructions shown on your PC.Once the update is complete, click Finish in the Wizard and the device will reboot.Once the device reboots, the initial setup wizard will appear.Once the initial setup process is complete, open Play Store and tap the Menu icon, then select My apps and ensure all installed apps are updated.After initial setup and updating all apps, the device is ready for use.Note : If the ROM update wizard fails to recognize the device, close the wizard and then follow the steps below:· From a powered off state, hold VOLUME DOWN while powering on the device to access download mode.· Connect the device to the PC while in this state and attempt the ROM update again.To exit download mode manually, use the volume keys to navigate to reboot and press the POWER button to select it.
G Pad X 8.0 Nougat
The LG G Pad X 8.0 is a less notable device, which in a way makes the update to Nougat that much more interesting. This tablet only costs $240 total, so updates are not something one should count on. This update is rolling out now via LG Bridge, the desktop software management app (install that if you want the update immediately). This is usually the prelude to a full OTA deployment by T-Mobile for LG devices.
