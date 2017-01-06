Just yesterday Ford announced that it was planning to bring Alexa support to its cars in the coming months, and now a second auto maker is apparently on-board. Amazon says that Volkswagen has decided to build Alexa into its vehicles and launch a new Alexa skill. There's no information about a timeline or supported models, but it's happening.

Alexa support in Volkswagen vehicles will come in two forms. When you're at home, you can use Alexa Volkswagen skill to check fuel levels, order parts, and send directions to the built-in navigation system. When you're in the car, you can control smart home features, which is a big bonus with Alexa as it supports so many platforms. You can also do searches, set reminders, and so on.

Amazon is pushing Alexa really hard right now. There have been a raft of new devices with Alexa lately including speakers, phones, and now cars. With two big automakers on board, Amazon is leading Google. So far, only Hyundai has committed to Assistant support.