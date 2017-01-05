Over the past few years that we've covered Misfit, the company has always been synonymous with simple activity trackers that look nice, have excellent water resistance, are versatile enough to be worn in different ways, work automatically and keep user involvement to a minimum, and are blessed with stellar battery life. Having reviewed both the Shine 2 and Flash, the 6 months battery life on a single CR2032 cell was more than impressive to me.

But that's about to change with the newest entrant to the Misfit line. The Vapor is the company's first colored touchscreen smartwatch/activity tracker. It follows in the steps of the Phase, the analog watch with fitness smarts, but it changes the Misfit formula a lot more.

The 44mm stainless steel body houses a 1.39" full circle AMOLED display at 326ppi, and is surrounded by a touch bezel that lets you switch watchfaces, apps, check notifications, and more without touching the screen and obscuring the content. Under the hood, there's Qualcomm's new wearable-oriented Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor that we've seen in several of the new Android Wear watches. There's also 4GB of memory to store music for Bluetooth listening without needing to have your phone with you. Oh and WiFi connectivity is also included, which probably means that it'll get notifications and synchronize without relying too much on the phone.

The Vapor has an accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, GPS, and a microphone. It's not clear whether the latter is enabled now or will be enabled later, and what exactly it does, but I imagine it's there for some sort of voice control. Like Misfit's other products, Vapor is also swimproof and water resistant to 50meters, and it can track fitness, sleep, heart rate, and active times automatically, without any intervention on your side.

Charging is done with a magnetic charging cradle (USB port on the other end), but the big letdown is that battery life is only 2 days. Compared to Misfit's other products, this is a big step down and I wish Misfit was able to crack the formula and give us somewhere around 10-20 days of battery life.

The stainless steel body will be available in both Jet Black and Rose Gold and the Vapor will be available later this year for $199.