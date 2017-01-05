LAS VEGAS--( BUSINESS WIRE )-- SoundHound Inc. ®, the leading innovator in sound recognition and voice-enabled conversational intelligence technologies, and Shenzhen Tanscorp Technology Co., the leading Chinese robot developer and manufacturer, today unveiled Robot LQ-101, an intelligent family service robot powered by SoundHound Inc.’s Houndify ™ voice-enabling conversational intelligence developer platform. Robot LQ-101 will be on display at Shenzhen Technology Co.’s booth at CES from January 5 - 8, 2017. It can be found in Booth #44545 at Sand Hall A-D at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

With the Houndify integration, LQ-101 features powerful voice recognition and information services capabilities, and families can speak to the robot naturally to receive answers about weather, sports, stocks, flights, hotels, restaurants, music, general knowledge and more. Additionally, LQ-101 responds to various voice commands to control and interact with the robot, such as requests to “come here,” rotate, dance, make specific faces, or perform kung fu. LQ-101’s high-definition video calls help families maintain relationships with long-distance loved ones, while its indoor automatic cruising, facial recognition, and carbon monoxide monitoring allow it to play the role of smart home guardian. The device also includes support for smart home control, multimedia playback and more.

“The Houndify platform was created to be the world’s first fully agnostic voice and A.I. technology platform that easily allowed any app, device, or appliance to have conversational intelligence,” said Keyvan Mohajer, cofounder and CEO of SoundHound Inc. “Our collaboration with Tanscorp allows us to bring the power of Houndify to homes everywhere through a feature-rich, intelligent robot that will make a delightful addition to any family.”

“We see Robot LQ-101 becoming a valuable family companion through its rich capabilities, including high-quality video chat, remote and smart home control, and health management, while incorporating Houndify voice technology to enable it to understand commands like a human family member,” said Douglas Zhang, Chairman of the Board at Shenzhen Tanscorp Technology Co. “Houndify also provides a highly intelligent database of information, such as weather, sports, stocks and news, so it can respond to almost any information a family member may need to request.”

SoundHound Inc. introduced the Houndify platform in 2015, with the mission of bringing A.I. to everyone. About 20,000 partners signed up within a year, including Foxconn, Samsung, NVIDIA and Rand McNally, and hundreds of distinct products are being Houndified. Houndify is the only A.I. platform that is fully independent and agnostic, which means business owners like Shenzhen Tanscorp Technology Co. can deploy it anywhere and stay in control of their brand, users, and data, while differentiating and innovating.

Houndify provides all the technology ingredients, including very fast speech recognition, sophisticated natural language understanding, and easy to use developer tools. This gives Houndify unparalleled speed-to-market and the ability to scale, and includes an ever-expanding set of domains, which are programs that provide users with relevant information or actions related to their queries. The platform also provides access to knowledge and data from partners including Uber, Yelp, Expedia and more. Houndify is already featured in SoundHound Inc.’s mobile apps, Hound, the voice search & assistant app, and SoundHound, the music search, discovery and play app, making them hands-free and voice interface enabled.

Developers interested in exploring the Houndify platform can visit Houndify.com to learn more and register. The Hound voice search and assistant app is available as a free iOS or Android app, and can be downloaded via SoundHound.com/Hound. For more information on Shenzhen Tanscorp Technology Co., visit Tanscorp.com.

About SoundHound Inc.:

SoundHound Inc. turns sound into understanding and actionable meaning. We believe in enabling humans to interact with the things around them in the same way we interact with each other: by speaking naturally to mobile phones, cars, TVs, music speakers, and every other part of the emerging ‘connected’ world. Our consumer product, Hound, leverages our Speech-to-Meaning technology to showcase a groundbreaking smartphone experience, and is the first product to leverage and showcase the Houndify platform. Our SoundHound product applies our technology to music, enabling people to discover, explore, and share the music around them, and even find the name of that song stuck in their heads by singing or humming. Through the Houndify platform, we empower developers to be part of the Speech-to-Meaning revolution. Our Mission: Houndify everything.

About Shenzhen Tanscorp Technology Co.:

Shenzhen Tanscorp Technology Co. Ltd.'s mission is to improve the quality of life of all mankind. Since its establishment, the company has formed a strategic cooperative partnership with the China Academy of Telecommunication Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences and South China University of Technology, providing intelligence robot customization services, including global cloud infrastructure, multi-language voice interaction, multi-OS compatible systems, multi-user video conferencing, emotion recognition, face and voice recognition, remote monitoring, tele-operation, intelligent scene control, indoor positioning and navigation, and system integration. The company is also committed to a variety of industry scene application development.