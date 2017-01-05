Las Vegas, 5 January 2017– Polaroid will be displaying their line of 4K UHD LED connected TVs at CES 2017 this week, including a new 75” model. Thanks to an exciting strategic partnership with Google, the Polaroid 4K connected TV line will have Chromecast built-in, providing consumers with an affordable option to stream their favorite content in stunning ultra-high definition. The line will have the ability to stream content from popular entertainment, music and movie apps, and the built-in decoder will also allow users to stream in 4K UHD. The Polaroid line of Chromecast built-in TVs will be on display at the Polaroid booth (Central Hall #16614) at the 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show, January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

“We’re excited to be working closely with Google to bring our first 4K UHD connected TV line to market,” said Scott W. Hardy, Polaroid President and CEO. “By teaming up with a company such as Google, we are able to offer consumers the latest in TV technology so they can easily share and enjoy their favorite content, and more importantly, deliver tremendous value to those looking to upgrade to a higher-resolution.”

The Polaroid 4K UHD connected line provides entertainment lovers with a cinema style experience with four times the resolution of a full HD TV (3840 x 2160), fluidity of motion, 120hz refresh rates and exceptional clarity with more than 8 million pixels. HDMI inputs featuring HDMI 2.0 deliver optimal digital video and audio performance via a single cable. With an upgraded bezel design and a contemporary TV stand, the 4K UHD connected TV line is the perfect match for any home theater system and décor.

Chromecast built-in is a technology that lets users stream their favorite entertainment from a phone, tablet or laptop right to a TV or speakers. Users can easily control a TV or speakers through their favorite apps from an iPhone, iPad, Android phone or tablet, Mac, Windows or Chromebook laptop. Using these devices, consumers can easily search, browse, queue and control a TV from anywhere in the home using the apps they already know. Chromecast built-in offers more apps and frequent updates than many dedicated smart-TV systems and currently offers more than 1,000+ Chromecast-enabled apps, 200,000+ TV shows and movies, and 30,000,000+ songs.

Available in 43”, 49”, 55”, 65” and 75” sizes, the Polaroid line of 4K UHD LED connected TV models will ship in early 2017 with an MSRP of $499-$999. A 75” model will be available Q1 2017 with an MSRP of $1999.99. For more information, please visit http://polaroid.com/chromecast-built-in.